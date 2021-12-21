Menu
Paul Bryan France
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Paul Bryan France

DESLOGE – Paul Bryan France, 86, of Mitchell, passed away December 17, 2021, at Barathhaven Memory Care Center in Dardenne Prairie, Missouri. He was born July 7, 1935, in Leadwood, to the late Charles and Claire (Miller) France.

Visitation will be held at CZ Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Reverend Lindell Richardson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
10:30a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Dec
23
Service
1:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Paul was one of my favorite people and my first hug every morning.. I'm so sorry for your loss
Krystal
January 4, 2022
Charles, I am so sorry for your loss. Sending many Thoughts & Prayers to your Family.
Samuel "Mark" Brockes
Other
December 23, 2021
Prayers and thoughts to you.
Frances Pratte
Friend
December 21, 2021
