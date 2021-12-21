Paul Bryan France

DESLOGE – Paul Bryan France, 86, of Mitchell, passed away December 17, 2021, at Barathhaven Memory Care Center in Dardenne Prairie, Missouri. He was born July 7, 1935, in Leadwood, to the late Charles and Claire (Miller) France.

Visitation will be held at CZ Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Reverend Lindell Richardson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington.