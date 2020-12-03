Paula Kay Lee

PARK HILLS – Paula Kay Lee, 55 of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away December 2, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital. She was born March 26, 1965, in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen Hahn and Elizabeth Danback; and an infant sister, Chrissy Hahn.

Paula is survived by her husband, Sidney J. Lee; son, Jedediah Lee; daughter, Halie Rene Lee; grandchildren, Stephen Lee, Thomas Lee (Lana Detring), and Andrew Lee; great-granddaughter, Wrenley Faye Lee; step-grandson, Gage Cantu; sister, Beth Ann Barton; and brothers, David, Benjie, and Dennis Hahn. Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.

Paula worked at Elvins and Park Hills City Collector for more than 37 years. She was a member of Esther Baptist Church and was a Sunday school teacher for more than 22 years.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday December 4, 2020, at Esther Baptist Church in Park Hills with Rev. Todd Buck officiating, assisted by Gage Lee. Burial at Layne Cemetery. Masks will be required to be worn. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home.