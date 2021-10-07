Pearla Fay Pagán

DESLOGE – At 12:28 a.m. September 25, 2021, beloved Pearla Fay Pagán, age 69, of Desloge, Missouri, gave her final blessing. Pearla Fay had a way of bringing everyone together and making it a good time. She would dance and sing, cook, and read stories. She always had a new little game for the children, and the Yahtzee board never needed dusting. She loved her Lord, and all her family. And that's why she would, at every opportunity, get as many heads under the roof as she could.

Love.

Mom will always be in the hearts of her family, husband, Ralph Pagán; parents, Lelia and Roy Skelton; siblings, Bill Bowers, Steven Messer, Betty Psalmonds, Brenda Drum-Daniel, and Samantha Tripp; children, Diva, Cheryl, Lelia, Miranda, and Paul; grandchildren, Dylan, Gordon, Julie, Jayden, Kiera, Isla, and Orion; and great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, and Emmalye.

One of her favorite hymns reads, "When we all get to Heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be." Her family rejoices with her now, and her love lives on through them.