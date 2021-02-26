Peggy Jean Long

IRONTON – Peggy Jean Long of Ironton, Missouri, passed away at her residence with her family surrounding her February 24, 2021, at the age of 87 years. She was born May 1, 1933, in Ironton, Missouri, the daughter of the late Harrison and Nada (Counts) Sweeney.

On December 18, 1957, Peggy was united in marriage to Harry Lee Long who survives. To this union six children were born, Dr. Lisa Long of Farmington, Missouri; Brent (Kirsten) Long of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kent (Becky) Long of Coral Springs, Florida; Christopher (Stacy) Long of Pembroke Pines, Florida; Brian (Melissa) Long of Park Hills, Missouri; and Lori (Logan) Eakins of Bentonville, Arkansas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alexander Long, Dylan Long, Ryan Long, Jake Long, Carter Long, Ian Eakins, Harper Eakins, Astrid Babston, Avery Babston; and one great-granddaughter, Lily Babston Long; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Sweeney.

Peggy was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. For many years, Peggy worked for McDonald Douglas Aircraft and Taum Sauk Reservoir as a secretary. She was also a licensed Real Estate Agent. She developed Granite Valley Estates Subdivision. She sold corn stoves and loved birds and nature.

At Peggy's request all services are private. Interment will be at Bismarck Masonic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.