Peggy Long
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bryson Funeral Home
312 S Valle Street
Pilot Knob, MO

Peggy Jean Long

IRONTON – Peggy Jean Long of Ironton, Missouri, passed away at her residence with her family surrounding her February 24, 2021, at the age of 87 years. She was born May 1, 1933, in Ironton, Missouri, the daughter of the late Harrison and Nada (Counts) Sweeney.

On December 18, 1957, Peggy was united in marriage to Harry Lee Long who survives. To this union six children were born, Dr. Lisa Long of Farmington, Missouri; Brent (Kirsten) Long of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kent (Becky) Long of Coral Springs, Florida; Christopher (Stacy) Long of Pembroke Pines, Florida; Brian (Melissa) Long of Park Hills, Missouri; and Lori (Logan) Eakins of Bentonville, Arkansas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alexander Long, Dylan Long, Ryan Long, Jake Long, Carter Long, Ian Eakins, Harper Eakins, Astrid Babston, Avery Babston; and one great-granddaughter, Lily Babston Long; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Sweeney.

Peggy was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. For many years, Peggy worked for McDonald Douglas Aircraft and Taum Sauk Reservoir as a secretary. She was also a licensed Real Estate Agent. She developed Granite Valley Estates Subdivision. She sold corn stoves and loved birds and nature.

At Peggy's request all services are private. Interment will be at Bismarck Masonic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brysonfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Feb. 26, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Bryson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lori and Family, I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. May all your fond memories comfort you and your loved ones during your times of need.
Sandra Mitchell and Family
March 1, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Many wonderful memories of your mother Sending our Love, Thoughts and Prayers
Angela DeGonia Patterson
February 28, 2021
Lisa, my deepest condolences to you and your family. I know your heart is broken. I pray you find comfort in cherished memories.
Mary Leible
February 26, 2021
Dear Lisa and family very sorry for your dear Mother's passing. You are in our prayers.
Rick and Teresa Slough
February 26, 2021
Lisa, I´m so sorry to hear that your mom passed away. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Teri Douglas
February 26, 2021
