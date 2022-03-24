Menu
Ralph "Steve" Lucas
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO
Ralph 'Steve' Lucas

LEADINGTON – Ralph "Steve" Lucas, of Leadington, entered into eternal rest on March 23, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 85. He was born on December 19, 1936, in Round Spring, Missouri, to the late Ralph G. and Laura (Breeden) Lucas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ralph W. Lucas.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara (Copeland) Lucas, his children, Nikki (Jeffrey) Morgan of Pensacola, Florida, Christopher William "Bill" Lucas of Leadington, and Adrianne (Eric) Spiker of Farmington, his grandchildren, Jeremy, Leslie, Richard, Aaron, Kyle, Kayla, Jessica, Jack, Emma, and Connor, eleven great-grandchildren, his siblings, James Lucas, Sandra Gough, and Stanley (Connie) Lucas, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Steve was a kind, soft spoken man with a dry sense of humor and a strong work ethic. He enjoyed fishing, camping, reading, gardening, and working with his hands. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel officiated by Ralph Spiker. Interment to follow at Annapolis Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or https://www.stjude.org. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Mar
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
