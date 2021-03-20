Randy Vaughn

PARK HILLS – Randy D. Vaughn passed away March 15, 2021, at the age of 58 years. He was born October 19, 1962, in McPherson, Kansas, to the late Charles and Freda (Grandstaff) Vaughn. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Clete Dotson and brother-in-law, Mike Garrison.

He is survived by his dear wife, Donna (Garrison) Vaughn; his son, C.J. Vaughn and companion, Laura Townsley; his mother-in-law, Ann Dotson; brother-in-law, Joey (wife, Mary) Garrison; sister-in-law, Debi (husband, Steve) Koudelis; nieces and nephews, Chris, Jake, Matt, Melissa, and Sara; great- nieces and nephews, Jacob and Ryleigh, Kaylynn, Khloe, and Karson. Cousins, other relatives and dear friends also survive.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday March 22, 2021, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Dewayne Petty officiating.