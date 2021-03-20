Menu
Randy Vaughn
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave
Park Hills, MO

Randy Vaughn

PARK HILLS – Randy D. Vaughn passed away March 15, 2021, at the age of 58 years. He was born October 19, 1962, in McPherson, Kansas, to the late Charles and Freda (Grandstaff) Vaughn. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Clete Dotson and brother-in-law, Mike Garrison.

He is survived by his dear wife, Donna (Garrison) Vaughn; his son, C.J. Vaughn and companion, Laura Townsley; his mother-in-law, Ann Dotson; brother-in-law, Joey (wife, Mary) Garrison; sister-in-law, Debi (husband, Steve) Koudelis; nieces and nephews, Chris, Jake, Matt, Melissa, and Sara; great- nieces and nephews, Jacob and Ryleigh, Kaylynn, Khloe, and Karson. Cousins, other relatives and dear friends also survive.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday March 22, 2021, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Dewayne Petty officiating.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO
Mar
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO
Coplin's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry for your loss. Randy was such a sweet person and will truly be missed by many.
Janice Bristol
March 26, 2021
Laura
March 21, 2021
Just looking through the obituaries & I am so very sorry for the loss of such a trooper, thinking of you & your family Donna & CJ what a wow moment for me certainly didn't think I would find him in the obituaries lots of prayers for you Donna love & prayers janice
Janice Jenkins
March 20, 2021
