Rastus "Pat" Skaggs
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Rastus 'Pat' Lee Skaggs

DESLOGE – Rastus "Pat" Lee Skaggs, 80, of Bismarck, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Pat is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Katherine (Bable) Skaggs.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume, Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Pastor Craig Bodenschatz will be officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Jul
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Jul
8
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
