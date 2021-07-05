Rastus 'Pat' Lee Skaggs

DESLOGE – Rastus "Pat" Lee Skaggs, 80, of Bismarck, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Pat is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Katherine (Bable) Skaggs.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume, Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Pastor Craig Bodenschatz will be officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.