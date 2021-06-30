Ray L. Ruby

WARENTON, Mo. – Ray L. Ruby of Jonesburg, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home June 27, 2021.

Ray was born December 22, 1926 in Overland, Missouri, the son of the late George and Mary (Becker) Ruby, and moved to the "country" in Chesterfield, Missouri, in 1929. He was a veteran of World War II, having served with the U.S. Merchant Marine, primarily in the Southwest Pacific and Indian Ocean. He began his 43 year banking career with the North Side Bank (Charter Bank) in Jennings, Missouri, and retired in 1987 as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Charter Bank of Webster Groves Trust.

Ray was an active member of Holy Rosary parish in Warrenton, Missouri, and he loved his Catholic faith, his family, his country, friends and fishing. He was the author of three books, and will always be remembered for his quick wit and wonderful memories/stories of nearly everyone he ever met. He was the beloved husband of the late Jane B. Ruby (Hanebrink) for 72 loving and adventurous years.

Ray is survived by his three daughters, Jean A. Ruby and Mary Kay (Donn Finkenkeller) Ruby of Jonesburg, and Lori Rae (Dale) Wright of Leslie, Missouri; four sons John R. (Bonnie) Ruby of Motley, Minnesota, Alan R. (Mary) Ruby, Kalispell, Montana, Paul G. (Barbara) Ruby and Gery J. (Joyce) Ruby of Jonesburg, Missouri; 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane B. Ruby (Hanebrink), his father, George Ruby; mother Mary (Becker) Ruby; daughter Rita Ullrich; daughter-in-law Susan Ruby; grandson Coty Ferguson; seven brothers- George, Jess, Joseph "Joe", Ferdinand "Fred", Leonard "Boo", Robert "Bob", and Thomas "Tom", and by his three sisters, Mary M. Davis, Irene Kimler, and Hortense Musterman.

Visitation for Ray will be held 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 S. Hwy 47 Warrenton, MO 63383. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Warrenton. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Masses in care of Pitman Funeral Home P.O. Box 126 Warrenton, MO 63383.