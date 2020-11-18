Ray Reed Russell

FARMINGTON – Ray Reed Russell of Farmington, passed away November 14, 2020, at his home at the age of 90. He was born July 30, 1930, in Wyandotte, Michigan, to the late Charles Houston Russell and Florence Elizabeth (Hooss) Russell.

Ray moved with his parents as a boy to Belleview, Missouri, and graduated from Caledonia High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in El Paso, Texas. During the time in El Paso, Ray accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. After his return to Missouri, he managed the Russell Poultry Farms for thirty plus years. During his retirement years he enjoyed driving a school bus until the age of 85.

Alice, Ray's wife, was the love of his life. They were married in 1951 and they both played with a gospel quartet. He played the organ alongside Alice at Iron Mountain Assembly of God for many years. As a born-again Christian, Ray received many miracles from God throughout his life. The most memorable was, at the age of 63, to receive a heart transplant. Receiving that gift of life gave him an additional twenty-seven years.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 69 years, Alice May (Reed) Russell; two sons, Terry Lee (Rebecca) Russell and Kevin Ray (Judy) Russell; five grandchildren, Matthew (Elizabeth) Russell, Holly Russell, Whitney (Kevin) Bales, Logan Russell and Jayden Russell; two great grandchildren, Blaire and Katelyn; and a host of extended family and friends.

A private family interment will be held at a later date at Arcadia Valley Cemetery. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.