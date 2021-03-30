Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ray Sashankar Jr.
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO

Ray Sashankar, Jr.

BONNE TERRE – Ray Sashankar, Jr., age, 40, of Bonne Terre, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. He was born on Thursday, September 18, 1980, in Centreville, Illinois. Ray was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and was a stock market enthusiast. He had a passion for music and reading, but most of all he loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents John "Jack" Hudson, and Mani and Bishnu Sashankar; step-dad, David Waldecker; and cousin, Steven Hudson.

Ray is survived by his wife, Jamie Crites; son, Brandon Weible-Sashankar; father, Rajendra Kumar Sashankar, Sr.; mother, Karen (Hudson) Waldecker; brothers, Michael Sashankar, Jason Sashankar and fiancé Amanda Touchette; grandmother, Vera Hudson; sister-in-law, Lisa Logan; along with several other family and friends.

Prior to the Visitation there will be Motorcycle escort for his Harley leaving Farmington VFW at 4:20 p.m. ending at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.

Visitation will be Friday, April 2, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with a Celebration of Life service starting at 6 p.m. with Rev. Larry Allison officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked memorials be directed to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Face mask or face coverings will be required at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home
Bonne Terre, MO
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home
Bonne Terre, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.