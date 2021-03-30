Ray Sashankar, Jr.

BONNE TERRE – Ray Sashankar, Jr., age, 40, of Bonne Terre, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. He was born on Thursday, September 18, 1980, in Centreville, Illinois. Ray was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and was a stock market enthusiast. He had a passion for music and reading, but most of all he loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents John "Jack" Hudson, and Mani and Bishnu Sashankar; step-dad, David Waldecker; and cousin, Steven Hudson.

Ray is survived by his wife, Jamie Crites; son, Brandon Weible-Sashankar; father, Rajendra Kumar Sashankar, Sr.; mother, Karen (Hudson) Waldecker; brothers, Michael Sashankar, Jason Sashankar and fiancé Amanda Touchette; grandmother, Vera Hudson; sister-in-law, Lisa Logan; along with several other family and friends.

Prior to the Visitation there will be Motorcycle escort for his Harley leaving Farmington VFW at 4:20 p.m. ending at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.

Visitation will be Friday, April 2, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with a Celebration of Life service starting at 6 p.m. with Rev. Larry Allison officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked memorials be directed to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Face mask or face coverings will be required at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home.