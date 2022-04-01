Raymond Eugene Hassen

BONNE TERRE – Raymond Eugene Hassen of Springfield, Missouri, was born March 26, 1936, in Bismarck, Missouri, to Edward and Bessie (nee Brunk) Hassen, and he left this world on the same day he entered, Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the age of 86 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his two siblings, Gerald Hassen and Lucille Hassen.

He is survived by his two children, Cathy Rivera of California, and David Hassen of California; two grandchildren, Ricky (Ruth) Rivera, and Annie Rivera; three great-grandchildren, Reagan Rivera, Jr. Rivera, and Gaia Amara Terrell; two brothers, Gilbert Hassen, and Russell Hassen; along with many other family and friends.

Raymond proudly served his country for four years during Korean War. When he left the United States Army he worked and retired from Southern California Rapid Transit District. He then moved back to Missouri became the proud owner of Ray's Lounge, a bar in Springfield, Missouri, that changed ownership 10 years ago. Raymond will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A short visitation will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary – Bonne Terre 6776 Vo. Tech Rd. Bonne Terre, Missouri 63628. A graveside service will be held immediately following the service, at Germania Cemetery in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.