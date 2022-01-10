Menu
Rebecca Ann White
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Rebecca White

DESLOGE – Rebecca "Becky" Ann (Politte) White, of Bonne Terre passed away January 8, 2022, at Parkland Hospital North in Bonne Terre. She was born July 24, 1947, in Bonne Terre. Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Amtius (Richardson) Politte and her husband, William Joseph "Bill" White. She was a member of Desloge Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Shelly (Kenny) Buxton; son, Bradley M. White; two grandchildren, Arianna and Aslan Buxton; brother, James Creglow of Nebraska.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Funeral service will be Thursday, January 13 at 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Park Hills.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home
Desloge, MO
Jan
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel
MO
Jan
13
Burial
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Park Hills, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge.
