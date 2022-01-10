Rebecca White

DESLOGE – Rebecca "Becky" Ann (Politte) White, of Bonne Terre passed away January 8, 2022, at Parkland Hospital North in Bonne Terre. She was born July 24, 1947, in Bonne Terre. Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Amtius (Richardson) Politte and her husband, William Joseph "Bill" White. She was a member of Desloge Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Shelly (Kenny) Buxton; son, Bradley M. White; two grandchildren, Arianna and Aslan Buxton; brother, James Creglow of Nebraska.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Funeral service will be Thursday, January 13 at 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Park Hills.