BONNE TERRE – Retha Kay Lofgren, 85, passed away in her home on Sunday evening, February 28, with her sons, Shawn Leonn Lofgren (Bonne Terre), and Kelly Bruce Lofgren (Mason, Ohio), at her side. Her father, Fred Alva Edmonds, and her mother, Myrtle Lou Edmonds (Reeves), both of Bonne Terre, preceded her in death.

Kay asked for simple cremation and that no service be held. However, when the COVID-19 crisis hopefully and thankfully winds down, a simple informal celebration of her life may be planned for when gatherings are again possible, perhaps in the Summer or the Fall. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Humane Society or the American Cancer Society are welcome.

Meanwhile, we invite anyone who knew her to share thoughts, memories, and condolences, by mail (P.O. Box 559, Bonne Terre, MO 63628) or by email ([email protected]). For those who prefer to speak rather than write, you can record an audio file and send it to the email above, or call her phone number and leave a voicemail (573-915-8344). A compilation of thoughts and stories and remembrances may be shared with all who would like to contribute.

If you would like to read the story of her life and character, you can find the full obituary at https:/www.czboyer.com/

