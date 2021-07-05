Richard Allan Breeding

COLUMBIA, Ill. – Richard Allan Breeding, 56 years, of Waterloo, Illinois, passed away June 29, 2021. He was born December 19, 1964, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the son of the late Jack and Barbara, nee Roth, Breeding.

Richard was an automobile mechanic. He had a passion for Ford Mustangs. Richard loved music and video games, and most especially enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was very generous, always willing to help others. He had attended Villa Hills Gospel Chapel.

Surviving are his two sisters, Laura (Perry) Metcalf-Hedrick of Desloge, Missouri, and Nancy (Ed) Sewell of Waterloo, Illinois; nieces and nephews, Zachary Metcalf, Victoria Metcalf, Jacob Metcalf, Jessica Sewell, Elaine (Jacob) Beardslee, and Rebecca Sewell; great-nephew, Finn Beardslee; cousins, David Roth, Jane (Donald) Boehle, and Paul (Sumi) Roth, and many friends.

He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Richard Metcalf.

Visitation will be 12 noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia, Illinois. Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery in Columbia, Illinois.