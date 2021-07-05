Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Breeding
FUNERAL HOME
Leesman Funeral Home - Columbia
218 South Metter Ave
Columbia, IL

Richard Allan Breeding

COLUMBIA, Ill. – Richard Allan Breeding, 56 years, of Waterloo, Illinois, passed away June 29, 2021. He was born December 19, 1964, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the son of the late Jack and Barbara, nee Roth, Breeding.

Richard was an automobile mechanic. He had a passion for Ford Mustangs. Richard loved music and video games, and most especially enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was very generous, always willing to help others. He had attended Villa Hills Gospel Chapel.

Surviving are his two sisters, Laura (Perry) Metcalf-Hedrick of Desloge, Missouri, and Nancy (Ed) Sewell of Waterloo, Illinois; nieces and nephews, Zachary Metcalf, Victoria Metcalf, Jacob Metcalf, Jessica Sewell, Elaine (Jacob) Beardslee, and Rebecca Sewell; great-nephew, Finn Beardslee; cousins, David Roth, Jane (Donald) Boehle, and Paul (Sumi) Roth, and many friends.

He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Richard Metcalf.

Visitation will be 12 noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia, Illinois. Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery in Columbia, Illinois.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Jul. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Leesman Funeral Home - Columbia, IL
218 South Metter Ave, Columbia, IL
Jul
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Leesman Funeral Home - Columbia, IL
218 South Metter Ave, Columbia, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Leesman Funeral Home - Columbia
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Leesman Funeral Home - Columbia.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.