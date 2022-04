Richard William Collins, Jr.

DE SOTO – Richard William Collins, Jr., 71, of Farmington died December 8, 2020.

He is survived by his daughters, Sarah (Shawn Maurer) Collins of Farmington, Missouri, and Megan Collins of Bonne Terre, Missouri; grandchildren, Brandon Maurer, Brittany Maurer; Alyssa Sherman, Leanna Sherman, and Liam Sherman; sisters, Diane Lawson of Ocala, Florida, and Sharon (Ed) Ware of St. Louis, Missouri.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, 123020 at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home, 220 North Main Street in De Soto, Missouri. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, December 14, 2020 at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home. www.dietrichfuneralhome.com.