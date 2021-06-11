Menu
Richard Hitchcock Jr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Richard A. Hitchcock, Jr.

DESLOGE – Richard A. Hitchcock, Jr., of Desloge, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born Tuesday, March 11, 1930, in Canton, Illinois. Richard worked for more than 70 years as past owner/operator of several businesses in Illinois and Missouri including a Rendering Plant, Mining Equipment Sales, and Hitchcock Salvage Inc. In his spare time, he was an avid fisherman, he loved to travel to different states, but he enjoyed most traveling to Canada to fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard A. and Edna Bernice (Wells) Hitchcock, Sr.; wife of 65 years, Beverly Jean Hitchcock; daughter, Patty Schultz; infant son, Patrick; great-granddaughter, Emma Shelby; twin sisters, Linda (Hitchcock) Ragan and Synda (Hitchcock) Ramirez, additional siblings, Shirley (Hitchcock) Maybee, Kay (Hitchcock) Bailey, Judy (Hitchcock) Burgess, Helen (Hitchcock) Bedwell; brother Dale Hitchcock.

Richard is survived by his loving children, Mike (Carolyn) Hitchcock, Dick (Debbie) Hitchcock, Sue (Alan) Ford, John (Donna) Hitchcock, Sarah Hitchcock, Jeff (Dana) Hitchcock, Peggy Thrasher (John Eggers), Jerry (Beth) Hitchcock; 21 grandkids; 32 great-grandkids; 10 great-great-grandkids; sister Wanda (Hitchcock) Ford along with his cherished fur babies Peachy and Maybel.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton, Illinois. Arrangements under the direction of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. View tribute and share your memories and condolences at czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Jun. 11 to Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
Canton, IL
