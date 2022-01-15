Menu
Richard Lee "Dick" Holdman
FUNERAL HOME
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Olathe
14275 Blackbob Road South
Olathe, KS

Richard 'Dick' Lee Holdman

OLATHE, Kan. – Richard "Dick" Lee Holdman, 75, of Olathe, passed away January 11, 2022, at Olathe Hospice House. A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. January 22, 2022, with visitation offered from 1-3 p.m. at Church of the Resurrection West, 24000 W. Valley Pkwy, Olathe, KS 66061. Service will be streamed at cor.orgemorialsonline. The family requests masks be worn at the service. To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family, visit www.Penwellgabelkc.com.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Church of the Resurrection West
24000 W. Valley Pkwy, Olathe, KS
Jan
22
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Church of the Resurrection West
24000 W. Valley Pkwy, Olathe, KS
Rich and Sandy Trump
January 16, 2022
