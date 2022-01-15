Richard 'Dick' Lee Holdman

OLATHE, Kan. – Richard "Dick" Lee Holdman, 75, of Olathe, passed away January 11, 2022, at Olathe Hospice House. A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. January 22, 2022, with visitation offered from 1-3 p.m. at Church of the Resurrection West, 24000 W. Valley Pkwy, Olathe, KS 66061. Service will be streamed at cor.orgemorialsonline. The family requests masks be worn at the service. To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family, visit www.Penwellgabelkc.com.