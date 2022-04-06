Richard 'Abe' Joseph Rawlins

DESLOGE – Abe Rawlins, 76, of Desloge, passed away April 5, 2022, at his home, surrounded by the ones he loved. He was born August 10, 1945, in Bonne Terre, to the late Milburn and Madge (Ferrell) Rawlins. Abe served his country in the United States Air Force and then worked over 40 years with the railroad. In his spare time, he loved going to the VFW and spending time with friends and family. Abe was a huge St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed watching or going to games with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother in-law, Terry Polk.

Abe is survived by his wife GiGi Rawlins; children, Karen Bender and husband Robert, and Neil David Rawlins; step-children, Julie Koonce and husband Jason, Samuel Chytla, Sophie Morgan and husband Shawn, Peter Chytla and wife Stephanie; grandchildren, Ryan (Nicole) Schaefer and Lauren Schaefer; step-grandchildren, Michael, Colten, Thomas, Micayla, Arianna, Brodey, and McKinley; great-grandson, Jackson Schaefer; and one sister, Vicki Polk.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to the VFW in Desloge. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.