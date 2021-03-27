Richard Treaster

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Richard Treaster, 80, of Farmington, Missouri, and Glendale, Arizona, moved to his heavenly home Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Banner University Hospital Phoenix.

Richard was born August 23, 1940, in Flat River, Missouri, to the late Oscar and Iva Treaster. Richard graduated from Desloge High School, served in the US Army from 1963 to 1965, and retired from Bechtel Power in 2004 after 34 years in materials management.

He attended Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church in Farmington, Missouri, and North Valley Freewill Baptist Church in Phoenix, Arizona. Richard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed reading, cooking, road trips, and spending time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Armida Treaster; sister, Beverly Simpson; brothers, Lowell Reichardt Sr., and Ralph Treaster.

Richard is survived by his sons, Dale Laird (Donna), and Albert Laird; daughters, Laurie Dawson (Warren), and Penny Schulte (Ed); five grandchildren, Abby Laird, Ben Laird, Elizabeth Schulte, Alexandra Dawson, and Hayden Dawson; one brother, Timothy Treaster; and one sister, Mary Jean Osterhoudt.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at North Valley Free Will Baptist Church, 18220 N 20th Street, in Phoenix, Arizona, with Rev George Harvey officiating. A luncheon reception will immediately follow the service. Services on April 3 and April 6 will be livestreamed at https:/www.facebook.comhadowMountainMortuary

Richard will be laid to rest 11 a.m. Tuesday April 6, 2021, at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Road, in Phoenix, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name may be made to Gideon's International, https:/www.gideons.orgonate, or by calling Donor Services at 866-382-4253 (Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Central Time).