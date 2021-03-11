Robert 'Bob' Eugene Bloom

DESLOGE – Robert "Bob" Bloom, 67, of Bonne Terre, passed away March 8, 2021, due to complications of COVID 19. He was born July 24, 1953, in Bonne Terre, to Elmer and Inez Elizabeth (Sumper) Bloom. Bob was a member of Esther United Methodist Church in Park Hills and the Machinist Union, a former firefighter for Bonne Terre and Desloge. He was also one of the first EMT's in Bonne Terre. Bob retired from Boeing with over 52 years of dedicated service. He was a very proud grandfather of all of his grandchildren and loved spending time with them watching them grow.

He was preceded in death by his father; Elmer Eli Bloom.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Georgiana (Rhodes) Bloom; children, Elizabeth Corcoran (Tom Burns); Rebecca Bloom (Ted Niedert); mother, Inez Bloom; grandchildren, Breanna Dunlap husband Matt, Dylan Corcoran, Peyton and Colten Crump and Addelynn Niedert; one great-grandson Lane Dunlap; siblings, Gladys Carver, Betty Light, James "Jim" and wife Brenda Bloom, Lindell "Pete" Bloom (Eva Campbell); several nieces, nephews, close friends Kevin Goff and Michelle Gibson and his fur babies Conan and Jesse.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. until fireman service at 1:30 p.m. The service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Pati Robertson and Dennis Conway officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to the BackStoppers. The family would like to especially thank the neighbors for their special care.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home require masks or face coverings to be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.