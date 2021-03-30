Robert G. Conway

FARMINGTON – Robert Glennon Conway, 85, of Farmington, passed away March 25, 2021. He was born December 17, 1935, in St. Peters, Missouri. Robert served his country as a member of the United States Air Force and enjoyed golfing, fishing, watching the Andy Griffith show, as well as his favorite meal of biscuits and gravy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Leroy and Dorothy Evelyn (Callahan) Conway; his wife, Jacqueline Helen (Balicki) Conway; and brother, William L. Conway.

Robert is survived by his son, Robert M. Conway and wife Kammie. Several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends also survive.

There are no formal services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.