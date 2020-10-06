Robert G. Cook

FARMINGTON – Robert "Bob" Glen Cook of Farmington passed away on October 3, 2020, surrounded by family at his home at the age of 85. Bob was born on July 17, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Green and Jesse (Mackey) Cook. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters Imogene Wisdom, Maxine Cassidy and Mildred Belcher and a brother Ellis Cook.

Bob was a United States Air Force Veteran and proudly served his country during the Korean War.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Mary Del (Reddington) Cook, his children William Cook of Bella Villa, Missouri, Joseph (Aey) Cook of Phoenix, Arizona, his grandson Quinn Cook along with many nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

In 1963 Bob become a journeyman bricklayer initiated into Local No. 1 Bricklayers Union in St. Louis, Missouri. Bob moved his family from St. Louis to Farmington in 1973 to continue his career in masonry forming St. Francois Bricklaying Company. He was a highly skilled craftsman who mastered the art of bricklaying with stunning work and detail in all his projects. He was a true artist that strived for perfection. His company bricked dozens of residential and commercial buildings in the Mineral Area for over 30 years. As he moved toward retirement, he mostly worked on crafting beautiful stone and brick fireplaces. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. His trophy buck was a seventeen-point white-tailed deer. He was a member of the "Lunker Club" for a prized largemouth bass caught at Greers Ferry Lake. In his lifetime he spent many a day in the woods or on the lakes and rivers of Southeast Missouri. Bob had a passion for playing dominoes, pinochle and chess. He was also a long-standing member of the Farmington Elks Lodge #1765.

Bob was a friend to all. A loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a true gentleman who was always there for his family.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be Wednesday, October 7 at 11 a.m. at Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens Cemetery. We do request everyone to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Memorials may be made to Serenity HospiceCare or Farmington Presbyterian Church.