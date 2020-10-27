Robert 'Bob' Eugene Dunham

PARK HILLS – Robert "Bob" Eugene Dunham, of Park Hills, passed away on October 26, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 87. He was born on February 28, 1933, in Bonne Terre to the late Albert Dunham and Bessie (Hinkle) Sparks.

Bob proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army. He retired after working for over 50 years at Dow Chemical in Pevely. He played baseball as a young man and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing at Bull Shoals Lake. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia (Algiere) Dunham, his children, Lonnie (and wife Kathy) Dunham of Monett and Jill (and husband Jim) Doss of Farmington, his grandchildren, Jason (and wife Myra) Doss, Chad (and wife Katrina) Dunham, Jamie Helms, and Chase (and wife Kristina) Dunham, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, his special canine companion, Jetta and many other extended family members and friends.

A private graveside service with full military honors will be held at St. Francois Memorial Park. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Shop With a Cop, in care of Cozean Memorial Chapel.