Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Irby II
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Robert Earl Irby II

DESLOGE – Robert Earl "Rob" Irby II, 56, of Bonne Terre, passed away, December 12, 2020, at his residence in Bonne Terre. He was born November 6, 1964, in St. Louis, to Robert Earl Irby Sr. and Reba Jo (Garrett) Tidwell. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Earl Irby Sr. and his step-father Davy Goodson.

Rob is survived by his wife Michelle (O'Neal) Irby; his sons, Robert Allen Irby (Shannon Gibson), and Joshua Tyler Irby (Elisha Smith); grandchildren, Tyler Reibe, David and Kyra Irby. Also survived by his sister, Theresa Barcom; mother and step-father Reba Jo Tidwell (James); grandmother, Earleen Lea Gresham; mother-in-law, Carla O'Neal (Douglas Lesar). Numerous other family members and dear friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday December 16 followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Reverend Marty Harrison officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home asks masks or face coverings be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
Desloge, MO
Dec
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
Desloge, MO
Dec
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
Desloge, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Robbie and and the family. Rest in peace Rob.
Sandra Hastings
Family
December 15, 2020
Sorry to hear of the family's loss...our prayers are with all of you. May he rest in peace.
Kim and family Rhoden
Family
December 15, 2020
You were taken to soon! I will miss you cousin! Fly high! You will never be forgotten!!!
Angela Brock
Family
December 14, 2020
Michelle, Josh, Elisha, Robert, Shannon, Reba and families.
We are deeply sorry for your loss. I hope you feel the love that surrounds you, now and always. Praying for your healing, comfort, strength and peace during this painful time. Thinking of you with sympathy — and here for you with loving support.
Jim and Sherry Smith
Friend
December 14, 2020
Gone too soon, may you rest in peace in the arms of an angel!
Timothy ONeal
Family
December 13, 2020
Jim and I were very sorry to hear of Rob’s passing. May God comfort you during this difficult time.
Shannon Latzke
December 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful son in law and friend. You will be dearly missed.
Melvin "Bill" Hohlt
Family
December 13, 2020
Rob was a wonderful guy. We have known him for many years and he was always funny and loved Michelle with all his heart. He will be missed by many.
Donna and Chuck Cox
Friend
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results