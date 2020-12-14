Robert Earl Irby II

DESLOGE – Robert Earl "Rob" Irby II, 56, of Bonne Terre, passed away, December 12, 2020, at his residence in Bonne Terre. He was born November 6, 1964, in St. Louis, to Robert Earl Irby Sr. and Reba Jo (Garrett) Tidwell. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Earl Irby Sr. and his step-father Davy Goodson.

Rob is survived by his wife Michelle (O'Neal) Irby; his sons, Robert Allen Irby (Shannon Gibson), and Joshua Tyler Irby (Elisha Smith); grandchildren, Tyler Reibe, David and Kyra Irby. Also survived by his sister, Theresa Barcom; mother and step-father Reba Jo Tidwell (James); grandmother, Earleen Lea Gresham; mother-in-law, Carla O'Neal (Douglas Lesar). Numerous other family members and dear friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday December 16 followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Reverend Marty Harrison officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home asks masks or face coverings be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.