Robert Marler

Robert E. Marler

PARK HILLS – Robert E. Marler, 65 of Desloge, Missouri, was born in Cadet, Missouri, April 6, 1955, to the late William and Minnie Marler. He departed this life September 2, 2020.

He was also preceded by siblings, John, Lloyd, Joseph, Paul, William, Dollie, and Mary

Robert is survived by siblings, Melvin (Barbara) Marler, James (Mary) Marler, and Rachel Susan Layton. Nephews, nieces, and many friends also survive.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Coplin Funeral Home. Funeral Service Wednesday 1 p.m. in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at a later date.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
