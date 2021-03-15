Robert 'Bob' L. McLeod

DOE RUN - Robert "Bob" L. McLeod of Doe Run passed away on March 11, 2021, at Mercy South in St. Louis at the age of 84. He was born August 23, 1936, in Doe Run to the late Jesse Ralph and Martha Violet (Cartee) McLeod. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; a grandson, David Russell and great grandson, Wyatt Hampton.

Bob was a lifelong resident of Doe Run where he became known as "The Doe Run Wonder Boy" for his talents in high school basketball and baseball. He went on to play 6 years of minor league baseball for the Phillies, the Giants and the Browns. He was very well known in the area for his achievements in the world of baseball.

In 1976 he went to work for the newly established St. Joe State Park where he was employed for 28 plus years until his retirement. Bob remained an avid baseball fan and especially loved the St. Louis Cardinals. He never missed watching them play. A devoted family man, Bob was in his element when spending time with his beloved family.

Survivors include his children, Beverly (Danny) Russell, Gaye (Bob) Fleury, and Bub (Amy) McLeod; eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and special friends, Bob and Pat McKinney.

There will be a memorial gathering from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 followed by a memorial service beginning at 6 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Doe Run Memorial Cemetery in care of the funeral home. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.