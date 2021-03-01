Robert Joe Pate

FARMINGTON – Robert "Bob" Joe Pate, 83, of Farmington, passed away February 27, 2021. Bob was a business owner and operator of Bob's Derby-APCO Service Station in Farmington for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gregory and Ersie (Stopher) Pate; loving wife, Mary Ann "Crites" Pate.

Bob is survived by his daughters, Diana May, and Robin (Dwayne) Sohn; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and his CB Buddies survive.

A memorial visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel on Wednesday, March 03, 2021, from 5 p.m. until Celebration of Life Service at 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Farmington. Face masks or coverings are required before entering the building. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.