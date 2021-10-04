Robert Clyde 'Bob' Rawson

BONNE TERRE – Robert Clyde "Bob" Rawson, age, 84, of Bonne Terre, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at his residence. He was born on, September 28, 1936, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Bob was a hardworking man in his younger years he loved to hunt and fish. In his later years he enjoyed watching football and he was a devoted Cardinals fan. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Georgia Ann (Nash) Rawson; children, Bobby (Diva) Rawson, Rick (Cindy) Rawson, Sherry (Richard) Ryden, Paula (Terry) Petrie, Stacey (Richard) Halton, Cathy Lawrence, Kim (Brandon) Lay, siblings; Cliff Rawson, Terry (Mary) Rawson, Connie (Mike) Wilson along with seventeen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Goldie (Witther) Rawson, siblings; Don, Homer, Eddie, Vess, Kenny, Bonnie and Thelma Rawson.

Per Bob's request no formal service but, A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Primrose Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.