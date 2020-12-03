Robert Key Tetley

WHITEFIELD, N.H. – Robert Key Tetley, 94, passed away peacefully November 26, 2020, at the Morrison Nursing Home in Whitefield, New Hampshire, after a brief period of declining health. Bob was born on May 27, 1926, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. He was the eldest son of Dr. Clarence A. Tetley and Rose Key Tetley. Bob was raised in Farmington, Missouri, and upon graduating from high school in 1944, he enlisted in the United States Army. He served in WWII in the 70th Infantry Division and was awarded a purple heart. Bob was very proud to have served his country, and attended many of his military reunions, attending the last one in 2015 at the age of 89.

After returning from the war, Bob married Nadine Gidley, of French Village, Missouri. Bob and Nadine had two children, Gary and Susan. Bob's career as an Electronics Technician with the FAA, moved the family several times, throughout the Midwest. Their last move was east, to Nashua, New Hampshire, in 1973. It was there that Nadine passed away in 1985 from cancer. While life was never quite the same without her, Bob decided to make a fresh start in 1988, moving to St. Johnsbury, Vermont, to be closer to his daughter Susan and her family. Bob enjoyed life in Vermont. Being around animals and farm life reminded him of his childhood in Farmington, visiting his uncle's farm and having great adventures with his younger brother, Clarence, and their pony, Skippy. Over the years, Bob tried retirement several times but he would either get restless and return to work or he would be called upon by the FAA to work on special projects that required his expertise. He did finally retire for good in 2000.

During his later years, Bob liked to spend his time with family, or pursuing his hobbies of coin and stamp collecting, reading about history, military history, and politics, and following the financial markets. He will be fondly remembered tinkering on things in his garage or workshop, while smoking the occasional cigar, and for his offbeat sense of humor. One of the things he enjoyed most in life was meeting someone who was a real "character."

Bob was predeceased by his wife, Nadine Tetley in 1985, and by his brother, Clarence Tetley in 1993.

Bob is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Stephanie Tetley, of Merrimack, New Hampshire; his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Lyle Gadapee, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont; and his granddaughter, Brooke Bury and her husband, Luke, of Derby, Vermont. Bob also had two very special great-granddaughters, Eva and Anna Bury, who are so fortunate to have been able to spend 11 and 9 years, respectively, enjoying time with Papa Bob. Bob was in such good health until recently, that he seemed to them less like a great-grandfather, and more like a bonus grandparent. Bob is also survived by two nephews, three nieces and two sister-in laws. He will be missed by all.

The family will have a private graveside service in Nashua, New Hampshire, where Bob will be laid to rest with his wife, Nadine. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.