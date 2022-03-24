Menu
Robert Van Yount
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
Robert Van Yount

DESLOGE – Robert Van Yount, 69, of Desloge, passed away March 21, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 19, 1953, in Bonne Terre, to the late Robert Leon and Mary Lois (VanLear) Yount. Van was a proud Purple Pup who graduated from Leadwood High School and attended Mineral Area College. He then graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in education.

After graduation, Van taught 5th grade at Valley School District in Caledonia, and continued his career at North County. He taught for a total of 31 years, while also coaching basketball at many levels. His love of coaching helped lead his teams to great success throughout his 39 year career. The relationships he built while teaching and coaching, shaped his life as well as many others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Yount; sister, Patti Sullivan; cousin as well as best friend, Steve Yount.

Van is survived by his children, Kelly Gentry, Nathan Yount and wife Brittney; two granddaughters, Annabelle and Elsie Yount; mother of his children, Vicki Yount, brother in-law, Stan Sullivan; nieces Erin Sanders and Jennifer Pearce; many cousins and other family members, friends, and his loving dog Gus, also survive.

Van was an active member and volunteer at First Baptist Church of Desloge. Memorials may be made to the FBC Desloge Family Ministry Center.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Dr. Pastor Bradford Laubinger will be officiating. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 24, 2022.
