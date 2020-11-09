Ronald Cunningham

FARMINGTON – Ronald Ray Cunningham, 87, of Bonne Terre passed away November 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 1, 1933 in Cantwell to the late Wilburn A. and Mary Caroline (Holmes) Cunningham. He was also preceded in death by his spouse, Jesse LaVerne (Turley) Cunningham; 2 sons, Kevin Ray Cunningham and David Keith Cunningham; 1 sister, Jean Schramm; 1 brother, Homer Cunningham.

Ronald was a lifetime member of the Fairview Baptist Church where he served as Deacon for over 60 years. He was a retiree from Resco and proudly served his country in the United States Army. His passion was his century family farm where he spent most of his time.

Ronald is survived by his son, John Cunningham; grandson, Johnathon Cunningham; several nieces, nephews, and other family members survive.

Visitation will be Tuesday November 10, 2020, from 4 pm to 8 pm at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home (Taylor Chapel) in Farmington. Funeral service will be at the Taylor Chapel on Wednesday at 11 am with Rev. Mark McMullen officiating. Interment will follow at the Three Rivers Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Mackley Memorial Fund. Facemask or face coverings are required at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes.