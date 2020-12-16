Menu
Ronald Graham
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Rev. Ronald Graham

DESLOGE – Ronnie Graham, 77, of Washington, Indiana, died December 12, 2020, at Hillside Manor Nursing Home. He was born, September 13, 1943, to the late Milburn and Louise (Miller) Graham. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon (Barker) Graham, and second wife, Linda (Powell) Graham; sister-in-law, Debbie Graham.

Ronnie was founder and past owner operator of Ron Graham Insurance Agency. He was also well known in the area and very much loved as a former pastor to many.

Ronnie is survived by his son, Douglas (Jeanne) Graham; two grandsons, Ethan (Riley) Graham, and Ely (Allysa) Graham; great-grandchildren, Kameron, Kindle, and Ela; two step-grandsons, Michael (fiancé Sam Dane) Linze, and Austin Hochstatter; two step-great-grandchildren, Kiara Linze, and Melayna Green; two brothers, Bruce (Georgia) Graham, and Danny Graham.

Visitation will be at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday December 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Dec
17
Service
1:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Ron was my brother in-law he was a good man that loved God RIP Shirley & Joe Wright
shirley wright
Family
December 22, 2020
Ronnie was a great man and an excellent minister to many. I remember my grandfather Mr. Dalton taking me into the insurance office with him as a child and Ronnie always ensured I left with candy of some sort and a smile. Later he would often visit my grandfather when he was ill and would pray for him and even helped build a wheelchair ramp for him. These things I remember from 30 years past. A true Christian neighbor and friend to many people. My condolences to the family, and rest in peace brother Ronnie.
Justin Moore
December 17, 2020
I started working for Ronnie in 2006 and he was one of the best bosses I've ever had. He treated me like family and helped me through some very trying times in my life. I'll always treasure my memories of him.
Angi Akins
December 16, 2020
Ronnie was a great friend. We shared the same birthday, but he was 10 years older. That allowed him to offer me "been there - done that" advice, which was helpful. I called his insurance office a few weeks back expecting to get some advice and learned he was no longer working. Sadly, we lost track of each other. He was a true friend.
Robbie Haverstick
December 16, 2020
Melanie Blaser
December 16, 2020
Bro. Ronnie was true friend and a wonderful brother in the Lord! We had some wonderful times in the Lord at Hurryville Free Will Baptist Church. I will miss you, my friend, but I will see in Heaven. Maybe the Lord will let us pick and sing together again.
Roger Ely
December 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Black
Acquaintance
December 15, 2020
