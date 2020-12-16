Rev. Ronald Graham

DESLOGE – Ronnie Graham, 77, of Washington, Indiana, died December 12, 2020, at Hillside Manor Nursing Home. He was born, September 13, 1943, to the late Milburn and Louise (Miller) Graham. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon (Barker) Graham, and second wife, Linda (Powell) Graham; sister-in-law, Debbie Graham.

Ronnie was founder and past owner operator of Ron Graham Insurance Agency. He was also well known in the area and very much loved as a former pastor to many.

Ronnie is survived by his son, Douglas (Jeanne) Graham; two grandsons, Ethan (Riley) Graham, and Ely (Allysa) Graham; great-grandchildren, Kameron, Kindle, and Ela; two step-grandsons, Michael (fiancé Sam Dane) Linze, and Austin Hochstatter; two step-great-grandchildren, Kiara Linze, and Melayna Green; two brothers, Bruce (Georgia) Graham, and Danny Graham.

Visitation will be at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday December 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens.