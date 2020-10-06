Ronald 'Ron' Louis Marler

DESLOGE – Ronald "Ron" Louis Marler, age 84, of Bonne Terre, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. Ron was born June 15, 1936, to the late Stanley James and Ada (Lalumondier) Marler in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Ron, also known as "Mookeye" worked in the milk business right out of school for over 46 years delivering door to door before delivering to stores for multiple companies ending with Prairie Farms. Ron loved to golf, hunt, build bird houses, and yard ornaments.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by brothers, James Marler, Edwin Marler, and Jerome Marler.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Ann (Braning) Marler; five children, Pam and John Long, Mark Marler, Brad and Michelle Marler, Tammy (Marler) Gibson, Wade and Sherry Marler; nine grandchildren, Jamie and Danny Manzella, Johnny Long, Jenna Tracy, Krista and John Myer, Garrett Marler, Paige and Vicki Gibson, Bailey and C.J. Bolton, KC and Katie Marler, Colby and Jennifer Marler; seven great-grandchildren, Alia and Tyce Manzella, Kinley and Kambria Tracy, Keaton and Evelyn Marler, Emmett Marler, Allyanna and Riley Hahn, Riley Myer, and Toby Myer; two great-great-grandchildren, Ryder and Duke Hahn; and many other family and friends also survive.

There will be a memorial visitation Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Desloge. Entombment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society or ALS Association. Face masks must be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.