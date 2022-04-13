Ronald Lee Morris, Sr.

IRONTON, Mo. – Ronald Lee Morris, Sr. of Bismarck, Missouri, entered into rest Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the age of 61 years and 25 days. He was born March 16, 1961, to the late Jack and Laverne (Woods) Morris.

In 1984 he was united in marriage to Michelle Chrisco who preceded him in death in 1994. On January 1, 2011, he was united in marriage to Deanna Lee Alexander who survives.

Also surviving are five children, Amber Province and husband Glenn of Bismarck, Missouri, Robin Morris of Ironton, Missouri, Ronald Morris, Jr. and wife Crystal of Ironton, Missouri, Holly Gonz and husband Waylon of Farmington, Missouri, and Alex Gallagher and wife Hannah of Park Hills, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Rylei, Jordan, Morgan, Olivia, Macey, Easton, Addison, and a granddaughter on the way; one brother, Dwayne Morris, Sr. and wife Pam of Park Hills, Missouri; two sisters, Sherry Slezak and husband Ed of Park Hills, Missouri, and Melissa Turner of Park Hills, Missouri; special friends, Rick and Karen Kuykendall and, many more loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother in infancy.

After graduating from high school Ronald went to, and graduated from Vatterott College where he learned and sharpened his trade skills. He then went to work for the Doe Run Company and later retired on April 14, 2021. Ronald was a member of the Happy Grove Church of God, a past member of the Odd Fellows, and a member of the N.R.A. He was an avid hunter, he loved to fish when he could, was the definition of an outdoorsman, and had a great sense of humor. He loved his family, his friends, and his God. He will be missed by all who were blessed to know and love him.

A Visitation for Ronald will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, from Cole Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, from Cole Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow the services in Pendleton Cemetery in Doe Run, Missouri. Leroy Brown, Darrin Brown, and Pastor Paul Keith will be officiating the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of his daughter and warrior, Amber Province.