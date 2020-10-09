Menu
Ronn Willhelm

Ronn D. Willhelm

PARK HILLS – Ronald 'Ronn' Douglas Willhelm of Farmington departed this life October 5, 2020, in Farmington at the age of 75 years. He was born June 9, 1945, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late William and Carrie (Ramo) Willhelm.

He was also preceded in death by his dear friend, Alfred Stephens; sisters and brother, Magdalene Carl, Loretta Snider, Dorothy Newhouse, Lillian DeMichele, and William Willhelm; and brothers-in-law, Jim Snider, Bill Newhouse, Carlo DeMichele, and Harrison Herrington.

Ronn was a talented hairdresser for many years. He enjoyed traveling, crafting, crocheting, shopping and collecting antiques.

He is survived by his sister, Yolanda 'Jo' Herrington; nieces, Sandra (Roger) Marler, Brenda (Greg) Armstrong, and Barbara (Jay) Dowd. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 12 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home with Roger Marler officiating. Interment will follow in the Bismarck Masonic Cemetery.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO 63601
Oct
11
Service
2:00p.m.
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO 63601
