Rosalie Anne Chatman

DE SOTO – Rosalie Anne Chatman was born in Ellington March 5, 1939, a daughter to William and Mamie (Allison) Ellis. She died in Bismarck October 15, 2020, at the age of 81.

On November 10, 1956 Rosalie married Chester L. "C.L." Chatman at the Ellis family farm in Ellington.

Rosalie is survived by her husband who lives in Hillsboro; two sons, Dane Chatman, and Drew Chatman, both of Hillsboro; her grandchildren, Summer Chatman, Sky Chatman, Belecia (Ben) Moore, Demetri (Josh) Gant, Christopher (Andrea) Simonton, and Steven Chatman; great-grandchildren, Dawson, McKenzie, and Isabelle; a great-great-grandson, Riley; and three sisters: Eloise Winfrey of Wright City, Lucy Love of Bismarck, and Bette Asel of Bismarck.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Robin Chatman, and Jeffery Chatman; four sisters, Maudie Sheeley, Marie Bain, Dolly Rickmar, and Louise Rickmar; and two brothers, Archie Ellis, and Harry Ellis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in De Soto, Missouri. A funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Hillsboro. Interment will follow in the Peaceful Meadows Cemetery, Hillsboro, Missouri. www.dietrichfuneralhome.com.