Rose Marie Smith

FARMINGTON – Rose Marie Smith, 90, of Farmington passed away March 1, 2021, at NHC Healthcare in Maryland Heights, Missouri. She was born May 20, 1930, in Ste. Genevieve to the late Albert and Olive (Thuillier) Klein. Rose Marie married the love of her life, Joseph Smith January 1954. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington, where she participated in St. Vincent De Paul, Women of Mary and was a Eucharistic Minister. Rose Marie was devout in the Catholic faith and her prayers. She loved to cook, read fiction books, write poetry and sew. She was a very humble and quiet person. She especially loved her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, always putting her family first.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Smith; son, Eugene J. Smith; five siblings, Albert Klein, Willie (Irene) Klein, Eugene Klein, Robert Klein and Mary Lou (Francis) Gegg; brother-in-law, Glennon (Hildegard) Smith; sister-in-law, Catherine (Andrew) Wolk.

Rose Marie is survived by two children, Marian (Robert) Weismiller, and John Smith (friend, Teri); five grandchildren, John (Anne) Smith, Jr., Marcus (Kelly) Smith, Bobby (Alyssa) Weismiller, Alyssa Weismiller, and Jacob Weismiller; five great-grandchildren, Evan, Connor, Eliot, Caden and Emory.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. Interment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Farmington. Face masks are required before entering the building. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent De Paul, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or American Heart Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.