Rowena (Clemons) Mueller

FARMINGTON – Rowena (Clemons) Mueller passed away June 24, 2021, at the age of 100, at deGreeff Hospice House. She was born August 24, 1920, in Elvins, Missouri, to the late George and Lillie (Black) Clemons.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Roy F. Mueller of Farmington, Missouri; two sisters, Opal (Paul) McFarland, and Gertrude (Doc) Marriott; and two brothers, Homer (Mazie) Clemons, and Roy (Georgia) Clemons.

Mrs. Mueller is survived by three daughters, Carla (the late Mike) Faulstich, Faye (the late Larry) Byrd, and Alexa (Tim) Selsor. She leaves twelve grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, thirteen great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mrs. Mueller was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington. She was active in the Sunday school class where she served as pianist. She was director of the Adult Department and served on the Adult Planning Committee. For a number of years she sang in the Sr. Adult choir. Mrs. Mueller was active in the GFWC Fortnightly Club and she volunteered at the Presbyterian Manor Home for 18 years.

Mrs. Mueller resided at Ashbrook Assisted Living in Farmington for 6 years. She enjoyed various activities and loved her nurses.

She loved being active and dearly loved her family.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. July 2, 2021, at First Baptist Church 210 N A Street in Farmington, Missouri, 63640. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.