Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rowena Mueller
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021

Rowena (Clemons) Mueller

FARMINGTON – Rowena (Clemons) Mueller passed away June 24, 2021, at the age of 100, at deGreeff Hospice House. She was born August 24, 1920, in Elvins, Missouri, to the late George and Lillie (Black) Clemons.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Roy F. Mueller of Farmington, Missouri; two sisters, Opal (Paul) McFarland, and Gertrude (Doc) Marriott; and two brothers, Homer (Mazie) Clemons, and Roy (Georgia) Clemons.

Mrs. Mueller is survived by three daughters, Carla (the late Mike) Faulstich, Faye (the late Larry) Byrd, and Alexa (Tim) Selsor. She leaves twelve grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, thirteen great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mrs. Mueller was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington. She was active in the Sunday school class where she served as pianist. She was director of the Adult Department and served on the Adult Planning Committee. For a number of years she sang in the Sr. Adult choir. Mrs. Mueller was active in the GFWC Fortnightly Club and she volunteered at the Presbyterian Manor Home for 18 years.

Mrs. Mueller resided at Ashbrook Assisted Living in Farmington for 6 years. She enjoyed various activities and loved her nurses.

She loved being active and dearly loved her family.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. July 2, 2021, at First Baptist Church 210 N A Street in Farmington, Missouri, 63640. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
210 N A Street, Farmington, MO
Jul
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
210 N A Street, Farmington, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I remember staying at your house over night or coming home from church to eat lunch with your parents and us. I loved your Mom and Dad and felt like we were family too! I remember when your mom sang in the church choir, was church secretary for many years and taught Sunday school. When I stayed all night I remembered getting up on Sunday morning and watching your mom put on makeup with dark reddish lipstick. Can´t believe your mom lived to be over 100. We had some amazing adventures together! I know your Mom will be missed but I also know she is with your Dad in heaven and laughing with your Aunt and Uncles. Love to all of you. Ginger
Virginia Roeckle
Friend
July 2, 2021
Darla Ortiz
June 30, 2021
So sorry for our loss. She will be dearly missed and she is definitely loved. Thoughts and prayers for everyone who will miss this beautiful soul. May you rest in peace and enjoy your time with your husband cuz I know you missed him dearly. Rowena Mueller you have forever touched my heart and life will not be the same without you. God bless!
Darla Ortiz
Work
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results