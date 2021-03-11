Menu
Roy G. Davis
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St.
Farmington, MO
Roy G. Davis, 71, of Farmington died Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born May 31, 1949, in Oxley, Missouri, the son of Samuel and Alta (Reynolds) Davis.

Roy proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time and was also a member of the Farmington VFW 5896 and the 67 Gun Club.

Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, William Davis, Faye Faulkner, Geraldine Head, Tony Davis, Sammy Davis, Elmer Davis; father and mother-in-law Bob and Maxine Clay; and brother-in-law Wayne Barnes.

Roy is survived by his wife Cathy (Clay) Davis; daughter Kimberly (Craig) Duncan; grandson Mason Duncan; siblings Jack (Brenda) Davis, Johnny (Beverly) Davis, Nancy Gregory, and Freda Ward; sisters-in-law, Norma Davis, B.J. Davis, and Connie Barnes; brother-in-law Mike Head. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be Friday, March 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice at 151 Industrial Dr., Festus, MO 63028. Face masks are required before entering the building.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St. PO Box 12, Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Such good memories with you all. Your are in our thoughts and prayers. RIP Mr Roy.....u will be missed. He is still watching over us. Kim... remember the good times to get your thru. Our leave houses and barbie dolls.....and your dad wondering "What are those girls up to now?"
The Ransom Family
March 12, 2021
