Roy Davis

Farmington – Roy G. Davis, 71, of Farmington passed away March 8, 2021. He was born May 31, 1949, in Oxley, Missouri. Roy proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time and was also a member of the Farmington VFW 5896 and the 67 Gun Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Alta (Reynolds) Davis; siblings, William Davis, Faye Faulkner, Geraldine Head, Tony Davis, Sammy Davis, Elmer Davis; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Maxine Clay; brother-in-law, Wayne Barnes.

Roy is survived by his wife, Cathy (Clay) Davis; daughter, Kimberly (Craig) Duncan; grandson, Mason Duncan; four siblings, Jack (Brenda) Davis, Johnny (Beverly) Davis, Nancy Gregory, Freda Ward; three sisters-in-law, Norma Davis, B.J. Davis, Connie Barnes; brother-in-law, Mike Head. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice at 151 Industrial Dr., Festus, MO 63028. Face masks are required before entering the building. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.