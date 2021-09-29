Roy Johnson

BONNE TERRE – Roy Johnson, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, was born February 11, 1952, in Bonne Terre, Missouri to Wallace and Billie (nee Black) Johnson. He entered into rest Thursday, September 23, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri at the age of 69 years, 7 months and 13 days.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Billie Johnson; grandparents, Pete and Bobbie Yoder; and One brother, Glen Johnson.

Roy is survived by his wife of 33 years, Joyce Johnson; four children, Misty, Shawn, Dani, and Dee; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and two siblings. Numerous extended family and friends also survive.

As many know, Roy was an avid outdoorsman. Hunting and fishing, especially with Greg Mund, were just a few things he loved doing. His dog Ellie was his best friend. NASCAR kept him occupied during his free time. Being a mechanic was one of his many talents that also allowed him to help others. For more than 30 years he was a wonderful husband and father. Roy will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held at a later date. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.