Ruby Garcia

Farmington - Ruby Dale Garcia, 91, passed away September 13, 2020 at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She was born February 9, 1929 in Caddo, Oklahoma to the late Thomas and Mai Bird (Cade) Dorsey. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Doe Run. Ruby enjoyed going out to eat, especially eating Mexican food on Sundays. She also loved traveling and spending time with her family and her beloved grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ruby was also preceded in death by her husband, Abel Enrique Garcia and son-in-law, Randy Holdman.

Ruby is survived by two children, Sharon Holdman and Jimmie (Cathy) Garcia; five grandchildren, Raegan (Daniel) Austin, Russell (Tasha) Holdman, Chris (Stephanie) Webb, LeAnn (Brent) Wood, Justin Garcia; six great-grandchildren, Liam, Madison, Landry, Layne, Caleb, Cason.

The family is planning a private memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington.

www.czboyer.com



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 17, 2020.
