Ruby Lee Tuschhoff

FARMINGTON – Ruby Lee Tuschhoff, 93, of Farmington passed away October 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 24, 1927, in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine (Smith) Edgar; and husband, Archie.

Ruby is survived by one daughter Rita Woodfin and husband Jim; two grandchildren, Scott Woodfin, and Melissa Turley; five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

No formal services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.