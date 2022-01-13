Ruth Ann Chandler

DESLOGE – Ruth Chandler, 84, of Doe Run, passed away December 17, 2021, at Jefferson Mercy in Festus. She was born August 17, 1937, in Fountain Farm, to the late Archie and Mary (Vance) Warren.

Ruth was a kind, generous and loving wife, grandmother, and friend. She loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Betty Utnage, Carl Warren and Bill Warren.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 61 years, Eddie Chandler; children, Dwayne Chandler and wife Mary, Beverly Chandler, Linda Brewer, Jeff Chandler and wife Chantal, John Chandler and wife Shannon; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one sister, Helen Camillo.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, January 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Rev. Leonard Compton will be officiating. Interment will follow at Copenhagen Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to donor's choice, in honor of Ruth's memory. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.