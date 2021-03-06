Ruth Marie Edgar

BONNE TERRE – Ruth Marie (Scott) Edgar, 92, of Bonne Terre, passed away March 4, 2021. She was born July 7, 1928, in Leadwood, to the late Cecil Eugene and Rosa Eleanor (Kay) Scott.

Ruth was an active member of the Bonne Terre First Baptist Church for over 70 years, where she taught Sunday school for over 25 years. She was involved with the Women's Bonne Terre Golf and Bowling League and an avid Jeopardy fan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Wesley Edgar; five brothers, Melvin (Vivane) Scott, Herbert Scott, Marvin (Melba) Scott, Murphy (Arlene) Scott, Don (Linda) Scott; two sisters, Wilma (Earl) Lind and Dorothy (Bob) Claywell.

Ruth is survived by her children, Danny (Cindy) Edgar, David (Vicky) Edgar, Jay (Darla) Edgar, and Christine MacAdam; nine grandchildren, Ashley (Heath) Waters, Britni (Jerod) Wooten, Megan and Donald MacAdam, and Brian (Megan) Edgar, Amanda Jaster, Tammy (Roy) Hanes, Dr. Kim (Jonathon) Borchers, Leslie (Alex) Patterson and Fifteen great-grandchildren, Faith, Blake, Chloe, Ethan, Nora, Mason, Parker, Porter, Adalay, Jameson, Brayden, Austin, Jack, Aiden and Lexi; two brothers, David Scott, Cecil Scott.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 7, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. till service time of 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Bonne Terre First Baptist Church with Pastor Alan David officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Please wear face masks and practice social distancing. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.