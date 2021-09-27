Ruth Ann Gross

FARMINGTON – Ruth Ann (Maurer) Gross, age 79, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Thursday, December 3, 1942 in St. Louis. She was a member of the Bonne Terre V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. Ruth was an excellent homemaker, cook and an avid Cardinal baseball fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. and Elizabeth (Pierce) Maurer; loving husband, John Gross, Jr.; siblings, Betty Sanderfur, Paul Maurer and Harold Maurer.

Ruth is survived by her beloved son, John Anthony Gross; grandson, John Anthony Gross, Jr. and wife Amanda; great-grandson, Braxton Gross; siblings, Ed Maurer, Bill Maurer and wife Linda, Robert Maurer along with many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with David Wright to officiate. Interment will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington. The family would like to thank the staffurses at Preferred Hospice, and special caretakers for their loving care and support given to Ruth during her illness. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.