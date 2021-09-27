Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Ann Gross
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St.
Farmington, MO

Ruth Ann Gross

FARMINGTON – Ruth Ann (Maurer) Gross, age 79, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Thursday, December 3, 1942 in St. Louis. She was a member of the Bonne Terre V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. Ruth was an excellent homemaker, cook and an avid Cardinal baseball fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. and Elizabeth (Pierce) Maurer; loving husband, John Gross, Jr.; siblings, Betty Sanderfur, Paul Maurer and Harold Maurer.

Ruth is survived by her beloved son, John Anthony Gross; grandson, John Anthony Gross, Jr. and wife Amanda; great-grandson, Braxton Gross; siblings, Ed Maurer, Bill Maurer and wife Linda, Robert Maurer along with many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with David Wright to officiate. Interment will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington. The family would like to thank the staffurses at Preferred Hospice, and special caretakers for their loving care and support given to Ruth during her illness. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel
Farmington, MO
Sep
29
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel
Farmington, MO
Sep
29
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel
Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel Farmington Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We deeply regret the loss of our valued member and friend. She is fondly remembered and will be missed. Our thought go out to her family. Auxiliary Chaplain, David Pinkston
BONNE TERRE MEMORIAL AUXILIARY TO POST 6883
Other
October 10, 2021
John I've very sorry about your Mother I dearly loved her she was my friend and I've missed her May God health your hearts
Betty Terry
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results