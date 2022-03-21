Ryan Crecelius

ST. LOUIS – Ryan Crecelius, age 41 (September 22, 1980), of St. Louis City, departed from this life on March 14 due to a drug overdose. He had had a lifelong battle with addiction, losing some and winning others. Two years ago he declared, "I'm tired of living this way!," went cold turkey, and remained clean until a few days ago. He once remarked, "These have been the best two years of my life." He lost this last battle.

Ryan was seldom unemployed and for the last few years worked as a baker for Kaldi Coffee. His friends have described him as fun and funny, but the words most often used for him were "caring," and "kindhearted." He never knew a stranger and struck up a conversation in every line he ever stood. Ryan was loving and loved.

He is survived by his parents, Dr. Norman and Kay Crecelius, two brothers Norman Hogan (Bridget), Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Charles Andrew, Modesto, California, two nephews Eli and Luke, his Wednesday night AA support group, and his two best-friend-cats Victor and Rusty.

Funeral services are incomplete. Memorials may be sent directly to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center, the St. Louis Zoo, the Missouri Network for Opioid Reform and Recovery (Mo Network), or they may be dropped off at Cozean Funeral Home (Farmington) to be forwarded. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.