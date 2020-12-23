Sally 'Joyce' Lewis

FARMINGTON – Sally "Joyce" Lewis of Farmington passed away on December 19, 2020, at Maywood Terrace Living Center in Independence, Missouri, at the age of 93. She was born on October 8, 1927, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lewis.

Joyce is survived by her children, Christina Rydeen of Blue Springs, Missouri, Greg and his wife, Rebecca Lewis of Orlando, Florida, and Barbara Kaiser Ledgard of McCall, Idaho, her grandchildren, Jocelyn, Gina and Danny. Also surviving is her great grandchild, Daniel Lewis along with many friends.

Joyce was born and raised in St. Louis until the age of 15, when she moved to Farmington where she lived with the Dicus family and helped care for their children. She was a long time and faithful member of the Memorial United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School. She was also a member of the Audubon Society, which her late husband founded. She enjoyed cooking and quilting. Joyce instilled the motto of "always forgive" to her family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be a private graveside service at Parkview Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the local food pantry, c/o Farmington Ministerial Alliance, 4327 Showplace Drive, Farmington, MO 63640 or to the Eastern Ozarks Audubon Society, 119 North Henry Street, Farmington, MO 63640-3116. Please view the online video tribute, obituary, and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.