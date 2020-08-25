Sandra Gallaher

FARMINGTON – Sandra Ruth "Sandy" Gallaher, 71, of Farmington traveled from this world on August 21, 2020, into the waiting open arms of Jesus Christ, her Personal Savior. Sandy was born November 7, 1948, in St. Louis to Carl Williams and the late Jean (Tipsword) Williams.

She leaves behind to mourn, her husband, Harold Gallaher; father, Carl Williams; children, Ryan (Stacey) Hitchings and Emily Hitchings; her "new kids", Jonathan (Kathy) Gallaher, Nicole (Eric) Bennett and Shanna (Charles) Sloan; five grandchildren, Adriana, Chase, Carter, Eli and Duncan; sister, Susan (Jan) Broek. A vast host of relatives and friends also survive.

Sandy retired after teaching many years in the Arcadia Valley School District, where she made a positive difference in the lives of countless students and families. Her life was devoted to serving Christ in a myriad of ways.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. for anyone that is high risk and 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for the public at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Parkland Chapel outdoor pavilion with Pastor Mike Harrison officiating. Those wishing to maintain social distancing may bring a lawn chair for the outdoor service. Masks or face coverings are required for both the visitation and Celebration of Life. The service will also be live on the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes Facebook page on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center in honor of Sandy. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.