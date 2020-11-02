Sandra Merl Odle

PARK HILLS – Sandra Merl Odle, 72, of Bonne Terre, passed away October 30, 2020. She was born June 19, 1948, in Morehouse Missouri, to Lucian and Mary (Tarrants) Appleton. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brothers Ronnie Appleton, and Leon Appleton, her sisters Joan Lewis, and Shirley Kersey. Sandra loved camping and spending quality time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Larry Glen Odle, daughters Cynthia Landers (Mitch), and Cheryl Turner (Travis); grandchildren; Tyler Smith (Page), Tiffany Landers, Mikaylah Portell (Kyle), Austin Turner (Courtney), Kipp Landers, and Alysha Landers; great-grandchildren Waylen Smith and Rhett Turner. Sandra was also survived by her siblings Roland Appelton (Peggy), Larry Appelton, Margaret Moffitt, and Bruce Appleton (Karla) as well as a special family member Derek Patterson (Roxanne) and his children Jasmine, and Kylie Patterson as well as many nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at Graceway Church Park Hills, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Graceway Church at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Pastor Shawn Braswell will be officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family ask that Memorials be directed to Graceway Ministries. We recommend you to wear a face mask while attending visitation and service.