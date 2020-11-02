Menu
Sandra Odle
1948 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1948
DIED
October 30, 2020

Sandra Merl Odle

PARK HILLS – Sandra Merl Odle, 72, of Bonne Terre, passed away October 30, 2020. She was born June 19, 1948, in Morehouse Missouri, to Lucian and Mary (Tarrants) Appleton. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brothers Ronnie Appleton, and Leon Appleton, her sisters Joan Lewis, and Shirley Kersey. Sandra loved camping and spending quality time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Larry Glen Odle, daughters Cynthia Landers (Mitch), and Cheryl Turner (Travis); grandchildren; Tyler Smith (Page), Tiffany Landers, Mikaylah Portell (Kyle), Austin Turner (Courtney), Kipp Landers, and Alysha Landers; great-grandchildren Waylen Smith and Rhett Turner. Sandra was also survived by her siblings Roland Appelton (Peggy), Larry Appelton, Margaret Moffitt, and Bruce Appleton (Karla) as well as a special family member Derek Patterson (Roxanne) and his children Jasmine, and Kylie Patterson as well as many nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at Graceway Church Park Hills, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Graceway Church at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Pastor Shawn Braswell will be officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family ask that Memorials be directed to Graceway Ministries. We recommend you to wear a face mask while attending visitation and service.



Published on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Graceway Church Park Hills
Nov
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Graceway Church Park Hills
Nov
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Graceway Church Park Hills
GUEST BOOK
I'm so sorry for your loss Larry! My thoughts and my prayers are with you!
Pam Cauley
Friend
November 1, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Our deepest sympathy.
Phillip & Susan Moser
November 1, 2020
I was so shocked to hear about Sandra. Please accept my condolences.
I thought a lot of her and all her family.
My heart goes out to Larry, Cindy and Cheryl.

My deepest sympathy,
Carolyn Heady
Carolyn Heady
Friend
November 1, 2020
Highly respected Christian to all who had the privilege of knowing Sandra. RIP
Ed Compton
Friend
November 1, 2020
Our Deepest sympathy to family and friends, truly a wonderful Christian Sincerely genny & Danny Miller & Family. Prayers for peace and comfort
Daniel & Genny Miller
Friend
October 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Elaine Williams
Family
October 31, 2020